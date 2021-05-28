Video
Friday, 28 May, 2021
Home Back Page

Zia’s 40th Death  Anniversary

BNP chalks out 15-day programme

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP has taken a 15 day countrywide programme on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman.
The programme was announced at a press conference at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday.
The programme includes a virtual discussion meeting on Ziaur Rahman's working life on Saturday at 3:30pm. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be the chief guest and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will preside over the programme.
On May 30 the party flag will be hoisted at half-mast and the black flag will be hoisted at the party's Naya Paltan central office and the leaders and workers will wear black badges.
Besides, members of the National Standing Committee including the party Secretary General will lay wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave at 11am.
After 12 noon, Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP and all its affiliate organizations will pay their respects to the Ziaur Rahman
Besides, the party leaders will distribute food and clothes among the helpless and distressed people at 40 places of Dhaka metropolis on the initiative of Dhaka metropolitan BNP and its affiliated organizations.



