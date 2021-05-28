Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Students’ protest rages over extension of closure of educational institutions

DU students hand over memorandum to VC

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
DU Correspondent

Agitated students formed human chains in several places of the country resenting the decision of the extension of holidays of educational institutions and demanded immediate reopening of schools, colleges and universities.
A number of students of Dhaka University on Thursday handed over a memorandum to Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman demanding immediate reopening of the residential halls and resumption of academic activities from June 1. Earlier at noon, they formed a human chain at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus.
They 'rejected' the decision of the Ministry of Education of extending holidays of educational institutions from May 29 to June 12.
Led by Asif Mahmud, a DU student of the Linguistics Department and coordinator of the agitating students, the protesters talked to VC Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and handed him a memorandum.
Asif quoted the VC as saying that the students who were writing online and agitating offline for the opening of the campus are mentally deranged and lack education in their families.
"He also warned that legal action will be taken against those who came to meet him," Asif added.
He said this when students, who were protesting against the extension of holidays, went to the Vice-Chancellor to hand him a memorandum on Wednesday.
Asif Mahmud, the main coordinator of the agitating students briefed journalists after coming out of the vice-chancellor's office.  The VC later denied the matter.
Meanwhile, a group of students under the banner of 'Students of Bangladesh' staged demonstration in front of the National Museum in the capital at 11:00am on Thursday rejecting the decision of the Education Ministry.
The demonstrators claimed that the educational institutions of the country have remained closed for 442 days. "As a result, many students have dropped out of school. They are getting involved in various criminal activities. Many are becoming addicted to online games. In some places, there have been suicides due to not being allowed to play games. The government cannot avoid its responsibility," one of the agitators said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP chalks out 15-day programme
General students of BUET form a human chain in front of the BUET Bhaban
Students’ protest rages over extension of closure of educational institutions
Those who use Islam for self interest are enemies of Islam: Hasan Mahmud
Writ seeking  cancellation of MBBS exam results rejected
Accused ‘Kala Babu’ put on 3-day remand
Special mango train on C’nawabganj-Dhaka route launched
Momen for HRC’s action on Israeli occupation of Palestine


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft