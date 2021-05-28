Students’ protest rages over extension of closure of educational institutions

Agitated students formed human chains in several places of the country resenting the decision of the extension of holidays of educational institutions and demanded immediate reopening of schools, colleges and universities.

A number of students of Dhaka University on Thursday handed over a memorandum to Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman demanding immediate reopening of the residential halls and resumption of academic activities from June 1. Earlier at noon, they formed a human chain at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus.

They 'rejected' the decision of the Ministry of Education of extending holidays of educational institutions from May 29 to June 12.

Led by Asif Mahmud, a DU student of the Linguistics Department and coordinator of the agitating students, the protesters talked to VC Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and handed him a memorandum.

Asif quoted the VC as saying that the students who were writing online and agitating offline for the opening of the campus are mentally deranged and lack education in their families.

"He also warned that legal action will be taken against those who came to meet him," Asif added.

He said this when students, who were protesting against the extension of holidays, went to the Vice-Chancellor to hand him a memorandum on Wednesday.

Asif Mahmud, the main coordinator of the agitating students briefed journalists after coming out of the vice-chancellor's office. The VC later denied the matter.

Meanwhile, a group of students under the banner of 'Students of Bangladesh' staged demonstration in front of the National Museum in the capital at 11:00am on Thursday rejecting the decision of the Education Ministry.

The demonstrators claimed that the educational institutions of the country have remained closed for 442 days. "As a result, many students have dropped out of school. They are getting involved in various criminal activities. Many are becoming addicted to online games. In some places, there have been suicides due to not being allowed to play games. The government cannot avoid its responsibility," one of the agitators said.







