Those who use Islam for self interest are enemies of Islam: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said those who use Islam only for their personal and political interest are the enemies of Islam.
 Those who use people's religious feelings for self interest are the enemies of real Alems, he said.
He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion programme organized by Bangladesh United Islamic Party in the Islamic Foundation auditorium at Baitul Mukarram in the capital.
The minister said, "Real Alems have no political motives. They pray to God. They guide people to the right path. But, now some so-called Alems are using people's religious sentiments to serve their own interest."
"Babunagari-Mamunul Haque's illegal assets have come out. They collect donations from different countries and different charitable people of the country by using madrasas. And with that money they go to resorts with the wife of another person to have fun," he added.
Hasan Mahmud also said, "Even, they have taken money of Zakat-Fitra to live a comfortable life. Are they Alems?" he questioned.
Regarding Palestine issue, he said, "Our government has not changed Bangladesh's policy towards Palestine since the time of Bangabandhu."
In his speech as special guest, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan said, "Alems have not been arrested, criminals have been arrested. Those who say that the Alems have been arrested they are the enemies of the country and the enemies of independence."
Md Mamunur Rashid, Presidium Member of Jatiya Party, was present at the discussion as the special quest.
United Islamic Party Chairman Maulana Ismail Hossain chaired the programme while the Board of Governor of the Islamic Foundation Mufti Maulana Kafil Uddin Sarkar Salehi was the keynote speaker.
United Islamic Party Secretary General Shaikhul Hadith Maulana Mufti Shahadat Hossain also addressed the meeting.


