Writ seeking  cancellation of MBBS exam results rejected

The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a writ petition that sought cancellation of the 'faulty results' of the MBBS admission test in the 2020-2021 academic session by preparing a new merit list.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sarder Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order with observation following a writ petition filed by 324 candidates of the MBBS exam seeking cancellation of the result.

The HC bench, however, observed that if any candidate has any complaint over the MBBS admission process or its merit list, they can apply to the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) for remedy, and the DG must resolve the problems in seven days after investigation. Lawyer Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the writ petitioner while Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.







