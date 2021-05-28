Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Writ seeking  cancellation of MBBS exam results rejected

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a writ petition that sought cancellation of the 'faulty results' of the MBBS admission test in the 2020-2021 academic session by preparing a new merit list.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sarder Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order with observation following a writ petition filed by 324 candidates of the MBBS exam seeking cancellation of the result.
The HC bench, however, observed that if any candidate has any complaint over the MBBS admission process or its merit list, they can apply to the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) for remedy, and the DG must resolve the problems in seven days after investigation. Lawyer Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the writ petitioner while Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP chalks out 15-day programme
General students of BUET form a human chain in front of the BUET Bhaban
Students’ protest rages over extension of closure of educational institutions
Those who use Islam for self interest are enemies of Islam: Hasan Mahmud
Writ seeking  cancellation of MBBS exam results rejected
Accused ‘Kala Babu’ put on 3-day remand
Special mango train on C’nawabganj-Dhaka route launched
Momen for HRC’s action on Israeli occupation of Palestine


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft