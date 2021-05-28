Video
Home Back Page

Pallabi Murder

Accused ‘Kala Babu’ put on 3-day remand

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court today placed Md Babu alias Kala Babu on a three-day remand in a case filed over murder of trader Shahinuddin in the capital's Pallabi area on May 16.
Metropolitan Magi-strate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after Syed Iftekhar Hossain, inspector of Detective Branch of police and also investigation officer of the case, produced him with a five-day remand prayer.
In the remand prayer, the IO said Babu is an FIR-named accused and he admitted his involvement to the law enforcers.
Moreover, he was directly involved with the murder, so he needs to be remanded for further information about the murder.
Rapid Action Battalion arrested Babu from Pallabi at 9:05pm on May 26 and later he was handed over to Pallabi police.
On May 16, a group of miscreants led by Sumon Bepari stabbed Shahinuddin to death in front of his seven-year-old son at Mirpur-12 over a land dispute with former lawmaker from Lakshmipur MA Awal.
On May17, Aklima Begum, the victim's mother, filed a case with Pallabi Police Station against 20 named people including Awal, and 13 to 14 other unnamed accused.
Police have so far arrested 10 people including Awal and Sumon Bepari in connection with the murder.     -Agency


