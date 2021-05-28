Momen for HRC’s action on Israeli occupation of Palestine

The Human Rights Council must take decisive action to ensure accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territory, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

He was addressing the Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the Human Rights Situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory convened on Thursday afternoon, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Expressing strong condemnation for the illegal and belligerent actions by Israel, the Foreign Minister said Israel must end its continued illegal occupation, unlawful settlement activities and annexation.

Foreign Minister of Palestine, foreign ministers of Turkey, Namibia, Pakistan, Libya, Tunisia, Kuwait, Syria, Qatar, Egypt and Malaysia, among other ministers, attended the event

He regretted that the impunity and subdued response of the international community only emboldened the occupying forces.

"The recent ceasefire must not be an excuse for us to cast off the weight of responsibility from our shoulders," he said.

Highlighting the importance of accountability and justice Momen recommended ICC's role as well as the council's action including through a Commission of Inquiry.

He also urged the international community to render humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.





