BANKING EVENT

In presence of Bengal Commercial Bank Chairman Md. Jasim Uddin, Bengal Commercial Bank Managing Director and CEO Tarik Morshed and Flora Systems Ltd Chairman and CEO Mustafa Rafiqul Islam exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at the bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, all kinds of core banking services including Branch Banking, ATM, POS, Internet Banking, Digital On boarding, e-KYC, Regulatory Reporting would be operated through the Core Banking Solution (CBS). photo: Bank