Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:02 AM
Business

BANKING EVENTS

All branches of BKB now provide online banking services

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

All the branches of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) numbering 1,038 now are within the purview of online banking services under CBS, says a press release.
About 1.5 crore customers have been taking online banking services from the branches of BKB.
Through online banking, a customer can enjoy deposit banking, loan, RTGS (real-time gross settlement)  and remittance facilities from any nearest branch all over the country.
On reaching this milestone, the bank offers heartiest congratulations to all customers, patronisers and well wishers of BKB.


