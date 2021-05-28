|
BANKING EVENTS
Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends
Uttara Bank Ltd declared 12.5 per cent stock and 12.5 per cent cash dividend for the year-2020 and passed the Annual Report-2020 along with the profit and loss account in its 38th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday at Digital Platform, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank.
Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting.
The shareholders expressed their satisfaction on the overall development of the Bank.