

Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends

The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank.

Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction on the overall development of the Bank.







Uttara Bank Ltd declared 12.5 per cent stock and 12.5 per cent cash dividend for the year-2020 and passed the Annual Report-2020 along with the profit and loss account in its 38th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday at Digital Platform, says a press release.The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank.Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting.The shareholders expressed their satisfaction on the overall development of the Bank.