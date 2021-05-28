IFIC Bank approves 5 pc stock dividends



IFIC Bank Ltd Board of Directors approved the audited financial statements and 5 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on 31 December 2020 at its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held digitally on Thursday, says a press releaseThe event was inaugurated with recitation from holy Quran and a special prayer for the welfare of the people.Presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Salman F Rahman MP , the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman , Directors of the Bank Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Rabeya Jamali, A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md. Zafar Iqbal and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M Shah A Sarwar and Company Secretary Md. Mokammel Hoque.