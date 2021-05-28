Additional support to address poverty demanded

Speakers at a webinar demanded additional policy supports in the upcoming fiscal budget to deal with the worsening poverty situation and rising income inequality due to Covid-19 pandemic.

They also underscored for strengthening social protection for urban areas as the ongoing pandemic has badly impacted the city people and suggested that the budget for financial year (FY) 2021-22 should provide greater support to the health sector.

Speaking at the webinar the speakers including economists, business leaders, and journalists also suggested speedy use of budgetary resources for the greater interest of the country's economic recovery.

The webinar titled budget dialogue episode-1 was organized the by the country's leading financial daily The Financial Express, Bangladesh (FE), on Wednesday.

FE Editor Shah Husain Imam delivered the welcome address at the webinar. Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) research director Dr M A Razzaque was the moderator.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director-General Dr Binayak Sen, Business Initiative for Development (BUILD) Chairman Abul Kasem Khan, Envoy Group Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed, and FE Special Correspondent Siddique Islam were the panelists.

The BIDS director-general said the large sectors utilised the stimulus packages fully, while the micro and cottage sectors could not. He opined that the urban poverty that intensified due to the Covid needs to be addressed properly in the budget.

"The rural people are getting financial or other benefits, but the picture of the urban areas is not clear."

Dr Sen also said the growth targets should be realistic. In this context, he referred to the 8th five-year plan and said during this Covid period, the plan estimated the GDP growth for Bangladesh at 8.0 per cent.

The Envoy Group Chairman said the country's export is now facing a problem because of the shipping lines. Freight cost has surged manifold, and delay in export is a matter of concern.

There is a need for lobbying for GSP-plus in the 27-member EU, as Bangladesh will lose GSP facility in the economic bloc following the country's graduation from the least developed country (LDC) status, he mentioned.

Kamaluddin Ahmed further said Bangladesh needs to pursue free trade agreements to boost its exports. Bangladesh is a beneficiary of tension between the US and China, he noted.

"We're the second largest clothing exporter, while Vietnam is third, and the East Asian country usually produces high-end products, which have less demand in the global market now." The government had taken a bold decision by opening up the clothing sector in May 2020, he added.

The BUILD chairman said anomalies in the tax system should be addressed in the next budget. The advance income tax, realised by taxmen, cannot be refunded later; and it creates a tax burden for the taxpayers.

Khan opined that the domestic market is a matter of concern, as it is not picking up. Domestic consumption has dropped significantly as a result of the Covid.

