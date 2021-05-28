Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

PARIS, May 27: Global air passenger numbers could rebound from the coronavirus pandemic to top 2019 levels by 2023, the International Air Transport Association predicted on Wednesday.
With much of the world still suffering from the spread of the virus and travel restrictions, travellers are expected to number just 52 percent of the pre-crisis level this year, IATA forecast, rising to 88 percent next year.
But after surging past pre-pandemic numbers in 2023, the end of the decade could see annual levels of 5.6 billion air passengers, the industry body said.
At 1.8 billion, the number for 2020 was around the same as in 2003, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
"We are in the deepest and gravest crisis in our history. But the rapidly growing vaccinated population and advancements in testing will return the freedom to fly in the months ahead," said IATA director general Willie Walsh.
"When that happens, people are going to want to travel."
Walsh pressed governments to move faster on measures to help air travel reopen.
In total the passenger shortfall from the coronavirus crisis will have cost the industry two to three years of growth over the decade, IATA added.
The industry body expects average annual growth in passenger numbers of 3.2 percent between 2019 and 2039.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
All branches of BKB now provide online banking services
Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends
IFIC Bank approves 5 pc stock dividends
Additional support to address poverty demanded
SAS narrows loss, pins hopes on summer flights
Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA
Dubai court bins suit against BD Haque Group MD


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Cyclone â€˜Yaasâ€™ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft