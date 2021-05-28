Video
Dubai court bins suit against BD Haque Group MD

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

A Dubai court has recently dismissed a law suit against Haque Group Managing Director Adam Tamizi Haque as the allegation brought against him by a British citizen was found false.
Accordingly the court has ordered the British Citizen Williman to pay Tk 9 lac (40000 Dirham) and return all the movable furniture worth of Tk 23 lacs (100,000 Dirham) to Adam Tamizi Haque.
Meanwhile a legal notice has been issued on 25th May against the British citizen by Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan from Supreme Court on behalf of Adma Tamizi Haque stating that, the online publication of Williman's legal notice  has made detrimental effect on Adam Tamizi Haque's reputation.
According to the legal notice to compensate the Tamizi Haque eroded reputation Williman will have to arrange at least 2 publications in well circuited newspapers apologizing for having made such false, frivolous vexatious claim against Tamizi Haques within 2 weeks of receipt of this legal notice.  Ignoring of this advice can lead to initiate further legal action against the British Citizen for defamation.
According to case history on 28th January 2020, the British citizen served a legal notice against Tamazi Haque asking him for a  compensation of TK 42 crore for allegedly violating a contract of buying a house in Dubai.
On 4th February 2020 several online news were published regarding this matter. To defend all the allegations Tamizi  Haque also filed a law suit against the British citizen in Dubai court.  


