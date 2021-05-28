Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO reins on July 5

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that he will hand over operational control to his successor on July 5, leaving as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscles in television and cloud.

Bezos is ceding his chief executive role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, the lucrative cloud computing unit at the Seattle-based company. Bezos will take the role of executive chair.

Bezos announced his departure date at an annual shareholders meeting, saying it has "sentimental" value to him because it will be the 27th anniversary of Amazon officially becoming a corporation.

Bezos assured investors that Jassy is well known in the company, having been at Amazon almost as long as Bezos.

"He is going to be an exceptional leader, and he has all my confidence," Bezos said of Jassy.

"I guarantee you, he won't let the universe make us normal." —AFP



