Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oman military steps up recruitment after jobs protests

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MUSCAT, May 27: The Omani military opened its doors Thursday for jobless citizens to join its ranks as angry demonstrations over unemployment shake the usually calm Gulf sultanate.
Videos posted online this week showed continuous protests since Sunday in several regions of the sultanate, which hosts a key British naval base across the Arabian Sea from Iran.
In Sohar, the birthplace of the demonstrations about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital Muscat, protesters clashed with police in the first such flare-up since the Arab Spring of 2011, when Omanis took to the streets to demand reforms.
Sultan Haitham bin Tareq ordered the defence ministry and other government institutions to create 32,000 jobs for Omanis during 2021.
"The ministry of defence will ... begin to receive job seekers" on Thursday, the official ONA news agency said.
Oman, a country of some 4.6 million people of whom more than 40 percent are foreigners, has been hit hard by the fall in world crude prices since 2014 and the coronavirus pandemic.
The sultanate had been counting on tourism to boost its flagging economy but the virtual collapse of international leisure travel has set back those plans.
Oman's GDP contracted by 6.4 percent last year, while government debt rose to 81 percent of GDP from 60 percent in 2019, according to International Monetary Fund figures.
Unemployment is running at as much as 10 percent despite government efforts to create more jobs for citizens, in a region that has relied on cheap foreign labour for decades.
In April 2020, Oman ordered state-owned enterprises to accelerate the process of replacing foreign staff with Omani citizens. It gave them until July 2021 to draw up firm timetables.     —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
All branches of BKB now provide online banking services
Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends
IFIC Bank approves 5 pc stock dividends
Additional support to address poverty demanded
SAS narrows loss, pins hopes on summer flights
Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA
Dubai court bins suit against BD Haque Group MD


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Cyclone â€˜Yaasâ€™ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft