Friday, 28 May, 2021
bdtickets offering up to Tk 200 rebate with maximum safety

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Country's largest online ticketing service, bdtickets is offering up to 200 taka discount for customers ensuring maximum safety precautions in Covid-19 situation.
Customers can purchase bus, air and launch tickets from the platform with single line ticketing facility ensuring one seat gap policy declared by the Government, says a press release.
bdtickets has brought the first ever 'COVID Travel Insurance' in Bangladesh in case of a traveler gets affected by Covid-19 virus within seven days of travel. The service can be availed if customers pay 10 taka premium per ticket with a 7 days insurance coverage period from the date of bus, launch or air journey as mentioned on the ticket. The platform currently offers up to 1 lakh taka travel insurance facility for customers.
For Air travelers, bdtickets is offering tickets of all domestic routes including Chattogram, Rajshahi, Jashore, Barisal, Sylhet, Saidpur and Cox's Bazar. Customers can avail 200 taka discount on every air ticket purchase by using the code of 'AIR200'. The discounts can be availed till
10th June.
The online ticketing platform is offering 100 taka discount on every bust ticket purchase covering all districts of the country. Customers have to apply the discount code 'RES100' to enjoy the discounts. More than 50 bus operators are currently providing ticketing service through bdtickets, making it the largest ticket inventory for routes like Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Rajshahi, Dhaka-Khulna, Dhaka-Barisal. Launch tickets are also available in the platform covering all the major routes Dhaka-Barisal, Dhaka-Barguna, Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin-Cox's Bazar.


