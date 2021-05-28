Video
Bidi workers protest NGO’s extra tax-hike proposal

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
usiness Correspondent

Several hundred bidi workers have protested the proposal for extra tax-hike on bidi industry allegedly submitted by some NGOs to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) from the next budget for the next fiscal year 2021-2022.
They made the protest human chain held at in front the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.
The demonstrators also expressed the deep concerned on the ill motivated acts of the paid NGOs, those also played a key role to hike the tax on home-grown bidi industryamid the ongoing fiscal year for 2020-21.
They termed the NGOs as paid by the multinational cigarette companies, involved with the destroying of the domestic bidi industry that is the prime source of livelihood of several lakh distressed people, including labors, transport workers, tobacco cultivators and traders.
The association leaders demanded to withdraw the 10 per cent advanced income tax on bidi industry, to cancel tax Tk 4 in each of the bidi packet, and to immediately stop the ongoing conspiracy of the British American Tobacco Company and the so called paid NGOs against the bidi industry.
The government should declare the country's traditional bidi industry as the cottage industry to ensure the job opportunity for marginal and helpless people, widows, physically challenged men, inhabitants of char and remote zone areas, they claimed.   
Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation President M K Bangali,General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Shamim Islam, Joint Secretary Harik Hossain and Women Affairs Secretary Maya Begum, among others, were present in the programme.


