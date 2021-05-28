Video
Amazon makes $8.45b deal for MGM

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

May 27: The e-commerce giant said Wednesday that it would acquire the 97-year-old film and television studio for $8.45 billion - or about 40% more than other prospective buyers, including Apple and Comcast, thought MGM was worth. The studio, which had been shopped around for months, was once home to "more stars than the heavens," as Louis B. Mayer liked to brag. But its vast production lot and pre-1986 film library were sold off decades ago. (Sony Pictures now occupies the lot, and Warner Bros. owns classic MGM films like "Singin' in the Rain," "The Wizard of Oz," and "Gone With the Wind.")
MGM does come with one Hollywood crown jewel: James Bond. The spy franchise, which started in 1963 with "Dr. No," will help Amazon compete in the white-hot streaming wars. With Disney+ coming on strong and HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ determined to make inroads, the original streaming disrupters - Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, started in 2011 - have to lean harder on movies with broad appeal to keep growing, particularly overseas.
But even 007 has an asterisk. Amazon will own only 50% of the Bond franchise. The balance is held by Barbara Broccoli and her brother, Michael G. Wilson. The siblings also have ironclad creative control, deciding when to make a new Bond film, who should play the title role and whether television spinoffs get made. (They have blocked such efforts in the past.)
The 25th installment in the Bond series, "No Time to Die," is scheduled for pandemic-delayed release in theatres on Oct. 8, with Universal Pictures handling overseas distribution. Beyond that, the franchise's theatrical future is unclear. Amazon has released movies in theatres in the past, but lately has preferred to put them directly on its Prime Video service.
So why did Amazon pay such a startling premium?
For starters, it can. The company has $71 billion in cash and a market capitalisation of $1.64 trillion.
But Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and chief executive, is known as a conservative buyer. The purchase of Whole Foods for $13.4 billion in 2017 was the biggest acquisition in Amazon's history. Its next-largest deals - until MGM - were for Zappos ($1.2 billion, 2009) and the smart doorbell company Ring ($1.2 billion, 2018).
— The New York Times


