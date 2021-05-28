Video
Friday, 28 May, 2021
Walton opening liaison offices in 6 countries

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd has decided to open branches or liaison offices in six countries, including India, Nepal, the UAE and South Korea, for market expansion and technology sourcing.
The company has also decided to apply for the enhancement of foreign currency limit to operate the proposed Foreign Branches/Liaison Offices subject to approval of Bangladesh Bank, Walton said in a statement recently.
According to Dhaka Stock Exchange data on Monday, Walton shares went up 1.61 percent to Tk 1,269 till noon.
The Board of Directors also has decided to invest US$500,000 in Walton Corporation United States of America to purchase ordinary shares and preferential shares subject to approval of Bangladesh Bank and other relevant regulators. The company sources said its profit increased 34 percent year-on-year to Tk 34.14 a share in July-March period of the 2020-21 financial year.    —UNB


