Sonali Bank seeks new envoy’s help to boost remittance from Iraq

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq Md Fazlul Bari meets Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan at his office in the city on Thursday.

Newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq Md Fazlul Bari met Sonali bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan at his office in the city on Thursday. They discussed different issues of the Bangladeshi workers facing obstacles in the war torn country including remittance through legal channel.
Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan sought assistance from the ambassador  to increase remittance inflow through banking channel. Md Fazlul Bari assured the Sonali bank authority of all sorts of assistance to increase the remittance flow in the country. Among others, Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md Abdul Mannan, Md Idris, Md Murshedul Kabir were present on the occasion.


