Edible oil refiners take fresh bid to hike price by Tk 13 per liter

Edible oil market is likely to become further volatile as refiners have proposed to hike prices of soybean oil further Tk 13 per liter. If the government approves the move, it would be the fourth price hike in less than six months.

Prices of soybean oil have already increased by Tk15-21 per liter under the previous three cycles. The new proposal would add to another rise to take prices at a new height not previously anticipated by consumers..

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORA) recently sought permission of the Ministry of Commerce to raise soybean oil price by Tk13 per liter. Insiders said the ministry is considering the move and is expected to give its opinion shortly.

It seems to be a matter entirely between the government and importers syndicates, consumers' representatives have no place to join assessment of new price proposal.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said: "The price of edible oil is going up at the international level. We will analyze at which price it arrives at the port. The importers have made a proposal, he disclosed.

We will review the proposal with Trade and Tariff Commission to see what the price should be now, he said.

If prices are not adjusted in the country's market, no one will open letter of credit (LC), there will be more crises. The Tariff Commission and Ministry of Commerce should look at this, said a member of the association, seeking anonymity.

Shops will not sell edible oil while incurring losses. That is why international prices should be considered fixing price at domestic market, he said

Earlier on April 25, BVORA had increased the price of soybean by Tk5 per litre. A week later, on May 3, it reverse the price at Tk2-3 per liter, not Tk5.folowing a request of the Commerce Ministry. But they agreed to continue the price until Eid-ul-Fitr.

Commerce Ministry's Additional Secretary (Import and Internal Trade) AHM Safiquzzaman, said: "During Ramadan, importers wanted to increase soybean oil price by Tk5 per litre as the prices increased in the international market. We agreed at Tk2 per liter considering Eid and the ongoing Covid-19 situation."

Amjad Hossain, an edible oil retailer at Hatirpool kitchen market, said: "Edible oil market is volatile, as importers set the prices at which we sell it to customers. We do not have any influence over this."

"Currently per liter Rupchanda oil price is Tk143, Fresh soybean oil sells at Tk139, Teer at Tk140. On the other hand, a bottle of five litter oil costs between Tk645-685," he added.

A commerce ministry bulletin on Tuesday said it is regularly monitoring domestic production, international market situation, import situation, and local market situation.

Since June last year, soybean oil prices have been unstable in the international market and 95 percent of the country's demand has been imported from abroad.

Earlier on April 10, the NBR removed 4 percent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports ahead of Ramadan but nothing could rein in the situation.





















