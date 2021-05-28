Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Edible oil refiners take fresh bid to hike price by Tk 13 per liter

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Edible oil market is likely to become further volatile as refiners have proposed to hike prices of soybean oil further Tk 13 per liter. If the government approves the move, it would be the fourth price hike in less than six months.
Prices of soybean oil have already increased by Tk15-21 per liter under the previous three cycles. The new proposal would add to another rise to take prices at a new height not previously anticipated by consumers..  
Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORA) recently sought permission of the Ministry of Commerce to raise soybean oil price by Tk13 per liter. Insiders said the ministry is considering the move and is expected to give its opinion shortly.
It seems to be a matter entirely between the government and importers syndicates, consumers' representatives have no place to join assessment of new price proposal.   
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said: "The price of edible oil is going up at the international level. We will analyze at which price it arrives at the port. The importers have made a proposal, he disclosed.
We will review the proposal with Trade and Tariff Commission to see what the price should be now, he said.
If prices are not adjusted in the country's market, no one will open letter of credit (LC), there will be more crises. The Tariff Commission and Ministry of Commerce should look at this, said a member of the association, seeking anonymity.
Shops will not sell edible oil while incurring losses. That is why international prices should be considered fixing price at domestic market, he said
Earlier on April 25, BVORA had increased the price of soybean by Tk5 per litre. A week later, on May 3, it reverse the price at Tk2-3 per liter, not Tk5.folowing a request of the Commerce Ministry. But they agreed to continue the price until Eid-ul-Fitr.
Commerce Ministry's Additional Secretary (Import and Internal Trade) AHM Safiquzzaman, said: "During Ramadan, importers wanted to increase soybean oil price by Tk5 per litre as the prices increased in the international market. We agreed at Tk2 per liter considering Eid and the ongoing Covid-19 situation."
Amjad Hossain, an edible oil retailer at Hatirpool kitchen market, said: "Edible oil market is volatile, as importers set the prices at which we sell it to customers. We do not have any influence over this."
"Currently per liter Rupchanda oil price is Tk143, Fresh soybean oil sells at Tk139, Teer at Tk140. On the other hand, a bottle of five litter oil costs between Tk645-685," he added.
A commerce ministry bulletin on Tuesday said it is regularly monitoring domestic production, international market situation, import situation, and local market situation.
Since June last year, soybean oil prices have been unstable in the international market and 95 percent of the country's demand has been imported from abroad.
Earlier on April 10, the NBR removed 4 percent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports ahead of Ramadan but nothing could rein in the situation.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
All branches of BKB now provide online banking services
Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends
IFIC Bank approves 5 pc stock dividends
Additional support to address poverty demanded
SAS narrows loss, pins hopes on summer flights
Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA
Dubai court bins suit against BD Haque Group MD


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft