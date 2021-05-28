ECNEC likely to pass Gazipur district infra project

The government is going to implement a project to improve the physical infrastructure of Gazipur district. The project proposals include improving about three hundred kilometers of unpaved roads, besides developing market at two growth centers.

The Planning Commission sources said, the project titled 'Development of Gazipur District Rural Infrastructure' will be implemented at a cost Tk 685 crore. The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives will implement it.

If the project can be implemented, 286.86 km rural roads of the district will be paved.

The sources said transportation time can be reduced by developing and widening roads which will also facilitate movement of heavy vehicles in industrial areas. Transportation facilities for rural people in villages, markets, health centers, educational institutions and other service providers will similarly increase. This will contribute to improve standard of living in rural people.

Some Planning Commission officials said that the project has been already restructured as per recommendations of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting held on December 20, 2020.

It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement it between 2021 and December 2024.

Total number of registered rural roads in Gazipur district is 6,794.31 km. Of these, 4,396.1 km roads are unpaved. Under the project, 8.53 percent of the roads will be paved. The people concerned are hoping that this will lead to the development of rural communication system.

Gazipur district is considered as the gateway for road connectivity between Dhaka and North Bengal. It is essential to improve main roads and connecting roads in different parts of the district. The district is also most important for being an industrial hub.

The planning ministry said the implementation of the project would establish easy and uninterrupted communication in the project area, facilitate marketing of industrial and agricultural products and create commercial and employment opportunities for the rural people.

The main project components include, 65.64 km upazila road development, 91.03 km union road development and 287.12 km rural road development. All the roads will be widened at the same time. Besides, 215 meter bridge will also be constructed on rural roads. Growth Center markets will also be developed.

















