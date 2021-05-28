Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ECNEC likely to pass Gazipur district infra project

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to implement a project to improve the physical infrastructure of Gazipur district.  The project proposals include improving about three hundred kilometers of unpaved roads, besides developing market at two growth centers.
The Planning Commission sources said, the project titled 'Development of Gazipur District Rural Infrastructure' will be implemented at a cost Tk 685 crore. The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives will implement it.
If the project can be implemented, 286.86 km rural roads of the district will be paved.
The sources said transportation time can be reduced by developing and widening roads which will also  facilitate  movement of heavy vehicles in industrial areas. Transportation facilities for rural people in villages, markets, health centers, educational institutions and other service providers will similarly increase. This will contribute to improve standard of living in rural people.
Some Planning Commission officials said that the project has been already restructured as per recommendations of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting held on December 20, 2020.  
It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement it between 2021 and December 2024.
Total number of registered rural roads in Gazipur district is 6,794.31 km. Of these, 4,396.1 km roads are unpaved. Under the project, 8.53 percent of the roads will be paved. The people concerned are hoping that this will lead to the development of rural communication system.
Gazipur district is considered as the gateway for road connectivity between Dhaka and North Bengal. It is essential to improve main roads and connecting roads in different parts of the district. The district is also most important for being an industrial hub.  
The planning ministry said the implementation of the project would establish easy and uninterrupted communication in the project area, facilitate marketing of industrial and agricultural products and create commercial and employment opportunities for the rural people.
The main project components include, 65.64 km upazila road development, 91.03 km union road development and 287.12 km rural road development.  All the roads will be widened at the same time. Besides, 215 meter bridge will also be constructed on rural roads. Growth Center markets will also be developed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
All branches of BKB now provide online banking services
Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends
IFIC Bank approves 5 pc stock dividends
Additional support to address poverty demanded
SAS narrows loss, pins hopes on summer flights
Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA
Dubai court bins suit against BD Haque Group MD


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft