Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:00 AM
Home Business

Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

In presence of the Executive BEPZA Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Dream Industries Bengal Co. Ltd. Managing Director Feng Haoran signed the agreement on Thursday at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on behalf of their respective organizations.

In presence of the Executive BEPZA Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Dream Industries Bengal Co. Ltd. Managing Director Feng Haoran signed the agreement on Thursday at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on behalf of their respective organizations.

Chinese company M/s. Dream Industries Bengal Co. Ltd. has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to establish a wig and hair goods manufacturing industry in Ishwardi EPZ with an investment of  $ 3.85 million.
Mentionable, amid the pandemic, BEPZA is receiving investment proposals from both local and foreign investors because of congenial investment atmosphere in EPZs, says a press release.
This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 2.6 million pieces of wig made of synthetic fiber and hair goods made of human hair and washed bovine hair.
The company will create employment opportunity for 2,496 Bangladeshi nationals.
In presence of the Executive BEPZA Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Dream Industries Bengal Co. Ltd. Managing Director Feng Haoran signed the agreement on Thursday at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on behalf of their respective organizations.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

