

Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April

In February merchandise were imported worth $4.23 billion.

The opening of LCs, or the import orders, fell by nearly 14 per cent to $5.02 billion in April from $5.82 billion a month before. It was $3.94 billion in February 2021.

The non-funded earnings from the foreign trade covering both export and import dropped significantly in the month of April mainly due to the second wave of the pandemic, bankers said.

Earlier, on April 05 last, the government imposed a lockdown putting restrictions on public movement to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 infections.

Most of the businessmen started to expand their business activities in February that continued until the middle of March because of lower coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.

But the momentum has faced a roadblock by the third week of March when the deadly flu started spreading in a consistent manner.

The overall import dropped slightly in April because of the second wave of the pandemic, Bangladesh Bank (BB) said. The aggregate import payments during the July-April period of the current fiscal year (FY), 2020-21, increased compared with the same period of FY'20."

Actual imports through back-to-back LCs of ready-made garment (RMG) products dropped by 10 per cent to $507.04 million in April 2021 from $563.43 million a month before, the BB data showed.











