Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April

Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic reduced the country's imports by more than 10 per cent to $4.36 billion in April compared to the previous March Month, when exports fetch $4.86 billion, according to the settlement of letters of credit (LCs) that depicts the actual import, in terms of value.
In February merchandise were imported worth $4.23 billion.
The opening of LCs, or the import orders, fell by nearly 14 per cent to $5.02 billion in April from $5.82 billion a month before. It was $3.94 billion in February 2021.
The non-funded earnings from the foreign trade covering both export and import dropped significantly in the month of April mainly due to the second wave of the pandemic, bankers said.
Earlier, on April 05 last, the government imposed a lockdown putting restrictions on public movement to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 infections.
Most of the businessmen started to expand their business activities in February that continued until the middle of March because of lower coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.
But the momentum has faced a roadblock by the third week of March when the deadly flu started spreading in a consistent manner.
The overall import dropped slightly in April because of the second wave of the pandemic, Bangladesh Bank (BB) said. The aggregate import payments during the July-April period of the current fiscal year (FY), 2020-21, increased compared with the same period of FY'20."
Actual imports through back-to-back LCs of ready-made garment (RMG) products dropped by 10 per cent to $507.04 million in April 2021 from $563.43 million a month before, the BB data showed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
All branches of BKB now provide online banking services
Uttara Bank declares 25pc dividends
IFIC Bank approves 5 pc stock dividends
Additional support to address poverty demanded
SAS narrows loss, pins hopes on summer flights
Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA
Dubai court bins suit against BD Haque Group MD


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft