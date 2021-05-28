Video
Rural women alleviating poverty with income generating actives

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NARSINGDI, May 27: The women in the rural areas of Narsingdi district have been playing important role in alleviating poverty and attaining self -reliance to change rural economy through income generating actives during the last couple of years.
As a result of relentless efforts in combating poverty, socio economic condition of the rural women, who lived in utter miseries even a few years back, has changed significantly along with their empowerment in the families and society as a whole.
According to available statistics in the government and NGO offices, a number of child labourers and floating street children has been reduced to the minimum due to the silent revolution being taking place in the rural economy in recent years.
Thousands of rural women have already achieved self-reliance with own initiatives and also getting assistances from different organisations, which are extending supports, trainings and inputs side by side with creating marketing facilities for their products.
Most of them have achieved successes through sewing handloom garments, animal husbandry, rearing cows, goats and poultry birds, homestead gardening, farming fruits, spices,fish and agri-activities.    -BSS



