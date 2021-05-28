Winners list of digital social innovation award announced

Bangladesh digital social innovation (BDSI) award 2021, a global competition for digital social innovation, has been published on the organization's official website today.

The application process started in early May and the final list has been published through a three-stage selection process. BDSI organization has been organizing this continuously since 2016.

This year's event was worldwide. In the first place, around 1008 participants applied and after giving nomination letters to 152 people, the final selection process was done through virtual Q&A sessions in seven categories, group and individual sections, seven social organizations and eight individuals were the final award winners.

Bangladesh digital social innovation award 2021 list of winners: - 1. Liter of Light Bangladesh. (Organization / Group Section) award in the Best Innovative Idea category, 2. Youthpreneur Network. (Organization / Group Section) award in the Volunteer Leadership category, 3. Engineers Hub BD (Organization / Group Section) award in integrated community development category, 4. Keep Smile Foundation. (Organization / Group Section) award in Social inclusion category, 5. Bahnishikha (Organization / Group Section) award in the integrated community development category, 6. Study Booth-Learn Together (Organization / Group Section) award in Online Volunteer Campaign category. 7. International Youth Change Maker. (Organization / Group Section) award in integrated community development category. 8. Palak Sharma, Co-Founder of Green Governance Initiative Center (India). (Individual Section) Award in the Volunteer Leadership category. 9. Alok Chandra Das, Founder Anushilan Samaj Kalyan Sangstha. (Individual Section) Award in the integrated community development category. 10. Anika Shubha Ahmed Upoma, President Evolution 360. (Individual Section) Award in the Volunteer Leadership category. 11. S.Abid

a Bhirawasiwi, Lead Founder Young CEA (Indonesia). (Individual Section) Award in the Volunteer Leadership category. 12. MD Mohsin, Captain Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team. (Individual Section) Award in the Volunteer Leadership category. 13. Muntasir Mamun Moon, Brand Manager Akij Food. (Individual Section) Award in Social inclusion category. 14. Sajia Afrin Sultana, Student. (Individual Section) Award in the integrated community development category. 15. Syeda Nazneen Ahmed Silvi, Student. (Individual Section) Award in the Volunteer Leadership category.

In this regard, BDSIF President Md. Ali Akbar Asha said that Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum serves as a platform for sharing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. We inspire young people to work for social change and achieve sustainable development goals by honoring them with technological and social innovation. The final winners of this year's event still have the opportunity to migrate to the developed world at a 50% cost through scholarships, fellowships and sponsorships.



