Fire fighters play vital role in disaster mitigation: Officials

RAJSHAHI, May 27: Some high officials on Thursday unanimously said the fire fighters have been playing a vital role towards mitigating various natural disasters.

Capacity of fire service and civil defense members has been enhanced to a greater extent during the recent past years and hoped that the ability would be enhanced furthermore in the days to come.

They came up with the observations while addressing the closing ceremony of a six month-long foundation training for the newly recruited firefighters at the divisional headquarters of the Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD) in Rajshahi city on Thursday.

FSCD Director Habibur Rahman and Additional Deputy Director Shariful Haque addressed the ceremony as chief and special guests respectively with FSCD Rajshahi Divisional Deputy Director Abdur Rashid in the chair.

FSCD Assistant Director Abdul Hamid and Sub Assistant Directors Muhammad Asaduzzaman, Murshed Khan and Jakir Hossain were present on the occasion.

Habibur Rahman urged the FSCD members to perform duties with utmost sincerity and honesty after the best uses of the knowledge acquired from the training for overall development of the nation.

Main motto of the fire service is speed, service and devotion and the job nature of the FSCD is different from many other jobs. This matter should be kept in mind always, he added. -BSS









