High salinity found in CWASA water

CHATTOGRAM, May 26: Chattogram WASA has reduced water production from 460 million litres to 400 million litres due to high salinity in the water.

Chattogram WASA supplies 460 million litres of water daily for the seven million city dwellers. But 460 million litres of water has now become unfit for human consumption due to high salinity in the water.

Mohara Water Treatment Plant is supplying 90 million litres of water after treatment of water from Halda River, situated 24 km upstream from the Bay of Bengal. But the water of

Halda River has turned into an unbearable salinity level recently due to low current in the river Halda following a persisting drought in the country accompanied by Cyclone Yaas. The Mohra plant is situated one km upstream of the confluence of the Halda and the Karnaphuli rivers.

The present salinity level of the Karnaphuli River recorded 3100 mg per liter against 15-20 mg per liter, CWASA sources said. It is the highest ever salinity level in the river water.

Chittagong WASA has prohibited drinking WASA water without test as the salinity level in the water of Halda River has gone up.

Superintending Engineer Ariful Islam of CWASA told the Daily Observer that the salinity in river water has increased to an unendurable level due to low flow of water current for the release of negligible quantity of water from the Kaptai Lake as the water level in the Lake has declined alarmingly.

Ariful Islam said they have taken steps for decreasing the salinity level of WASA water mixing with the water procured from the deep tube wells. He said the situation will not improve till the rainy season. The Mohara plant can only purify the water from waste and bacteria but cannot reduce the salinity level, he added.

"Following the increase in salinity in the Halda River water, the authority has decreased the production of Mohra plant from 90 million to 30 million litres per day," Arif said.

However, the WASA management has urged the residents to use the water with carefully and cautiously till the complete removal of salinity.

Due to acute shortage of drinking water in the port city, most city dwellers rush to the natural water sources including shallow tube wells, ponds etc situated at different areas in the port city.



