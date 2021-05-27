Dakkhinkhan Murder Victim’s wife arrested

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained a woman after recovering body parts of her husband from a septic tank of a mosque in the capital's Dakkhinkhan.

Asma Akhter, wife of victim Azharul Islam, 35, a worker of a RMG factory in the area, was arrested from Abdullahpur in Uttara, according to RAB.

Imran Khan, Senior Assistant Director (ASP) of

Legal and Media Wing in RAB, said Asma was the mastermind of the killing.

Abdur Rahim, Imam of a local mosque, hacked Azhar to death and later dumped the body parts in the mosque's septic tank as per Asma's plan.

On Tuesday morning, the elite force detained Imam Abdur Rahim in connection with the killing. RAB sources said Abdur Rahman killed Azhar, cut him into pieces and then dumped the body parts in the septic tank over an extra-marital affair with Asma.





