Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
Home Front Page

17 Covid-19 deaths, 1,497 cases in a day

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The country on Wednesday witnessed 17 deaths from Covid-19, the lowest daily count since March 18, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With these, the total number of deaths has reached 12,458 and the death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
At least 1,497 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected to 7,93,693, the release added. The current positivity rate is 9.11 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.52 per cent.
During the period, a total of 16,434 samples were tested at 486 labs across the country.
At least 1,056 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,33,866 and the recovery rate at 92.46
per cent.
Among 17 deceased, 10
were male and seven female, the press release said, adding that one was in his 30s, one in 40s, and four in their 50s while 11 were above 60 years.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 35,01,271 lives and infected 16,85,72,539 people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics. As many as 15,01,18,664 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


