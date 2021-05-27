Video
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
C-19 Response

Japan to provide equipment to Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japan has decided to provide 30,000 isolation gowns, 2,500 safety goggles, 100,000 gloves and 208,000 masks to Bangladesh to fight Covid-19, which are part of the Asia-Europe Foundation's stockpiled items financed by Japan.
"These goods will be delivered by Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) to Bangladesh from the warehouse in Singapore in coordination with the WHO Regional Office for the South-East Asia (SEARO)," a Japan Embassy release said on Wednesday.
Japan has provided various kinds of support, including emergency budget support loans, grants of medical equipment, and other support through international organizations to help Bangladesh suppress the Covid-19.
Japan will continue to cooperate with Bangladesh to overcome this unprecedented crisis, it said.


