Travellers to Israel to be prosecuted: Dr Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that the government never gave permission to any Bangladeshi to visit Israel as Bangladesh does not recognize the country.

"If anyone (Bangladeshi citizen) goes to Israel without government's permission

that person will be liable to be prosecuted...we remain very strong (on legal ground). Everybody knows it,…there has been evidence before," he said.

The Foreign Minister made the remakes while handing over donation of pharmaceutical products for the people of Palestine to its Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan at the State Guesthouse Padma in the capital.

Bangladesh handed over medicine worth of Tk 40 lakh to Palestine. The government never gave permission to anyone to visit Israel, he said.

During the past decades of Israel-Palestine conflict, Bangladesh all along stridently supported the Palestinians' cause and never recognised the existence of Israel while allowed Palestine to set up its embassy in Dhaka as an independent nation.

Bangladesh condemned the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza.

He said this is the responsibility of the Home Ministry to enforce the law. "Our immigration will stop them immediately. Immigration will control those things and they do it," he added.

A confusion was created after Bangladesh issued a new e-passport booklet deleting the words "except Israel" to maintain international standard.

Until May this year, Bangladesh used to issue passport with a declaration that the travel document was "valid for all countries of the world except Israel" but updated e-passports reads, "This passport is valid for all countries of the world".

Clearing the confusion, the Foreign Minister said, passport is an identity of a citizen which doesn't relate to the foreign policy of a country.

The Minister said Bangladesh has not changed its position towards Israel and the foreign policy of Bangladesh remains the same as it was during Bangabandhu's time.

"We don't recognise Israel," he reiterated.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present on the occasion.

"Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-state solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine," a Foreign Ministry statement said recently.









