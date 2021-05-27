PM to open ‘Dak Bhaban’ today

Official launching of the newly constructed headquarters of the Postal Department 'Dak Bhaban' will be inaugurated today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the aesthetically pleasing post-box building at Agargaon in the capital at 10am today from Ganabhaban as the chief guest.

Minister for the Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar will preside over the function.

This eye-catching building was constructed at a cost of Tk 91.73 crore in Agargaon of the capital.

The newly constructed building has a well-equipped and rich library, modern postal museum, spacious auditorium, cafeteria, day-care center, medical facilities, firefighting system and other information technology facilities including round-the-clock WiFi service

Minister for the Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar said since its inception on December 20, 1971, the journey of the Postal Department started with a few rooms in the then Dhaka GPO building.

In the midst of severe space crisis, since the independence, the administrative headquarters of the Postal Department has been operating on the third floor of the Dhaka GPO building at Gulistan in Dhaka.

As the Dhaka GPO is about 70-year old, the upward expansion of the building is not possible. As a result, the office work environment and mobility were being severely disrupted due to lack of space.





