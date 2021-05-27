Rising temperature in atmosphere responsible for frequent cyclones

Environment scientists are now sure that the increasing temperature in the atmosphere due to rising amount of greenhouse gases is responsible for frequent cyclonic storms.

They closely observed the nature of the recent cyclones accompanied by record-breaking rainfall, slow-moving paths, higher than normal tidal surge and its sudden force as it reached coastal areas.

The current cyclone Yaas that made a landfall in eastern Indian state of Odisha has the same character.

Every 10 to 20 years, a powerful cyclone hits the coastal areas of Bangladesh and causes extensive damage to the land and property.

In this connection they mentioned previous cyclones including Bhola cyclone of 1970, Chittagong cyclone of 1991, Cyclone Sidr of 2007 etc. The last strong cyclone Sidr hit the coast of Bangladesh in 2007.

They also noted that it is time for a strong cyclone to hit the coastal area of Bangladesh any time.

Therefore, from now on the Bangladesh government must have preparations to face such natural catastrophe.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Meteorologist Md Abdul Mannan from the storm warning centre of the Bangladesh Met Office said the weather forecast models indicated the possibility of cyclone Yaas on May 13.

When a cyclone takes long time to form it is difficult for anybody to understand its character, he said.

Referring to the previous storms and cyclones that also took more time to be intensified he said hurricane Amphan in 2020, Cyclone Takte in the Arabian Sea in 2021 and the current Cyclone Yaas took long time to form.

Mostafa Kamal, a PhD researcher in Meteorology and Climate, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan, Canada said seawater absorbs about 80 percent of temperature that is rising as a result of green house gas emissions in the atmosphere.

According to the laws of physics, the thermal expansion of seawater is taking place and because of that the sea level is also increasing and coastal areas are sinking.

Referring to several scientific studies, he also said cyclones had occurred over the past 30 years as a result of rising greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and rising temperatures.

A strong cyclone is likely to hit the coasts of Bangladesh any time, he cautioned urging the government to take necessary preparations to face it.

Professor Kerry Andrew Emanuel is an American Professor of meteorology currently working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. His recent research has found substantial evidence that strong cyclones are occurring at a much higher rate worldwide.

At the same time the cyclones are moving towards the coastal area at a relatively slower pace than before.

Due to this low speed, it is raining more than the recent cyclones of the same quality. Scientists have also used mathematical models of cyclone forecasting, saying that climate change will increase energy even if the number of cyclones does not change much in the future.







