Embankments along coasts to be rebuilt by 2031: Minister

The government is likely to start construction of new embankments to protect the country's coastal areas and its 3.5 crore people from the natural calamities including cyclonic storms.

To build new concrete embankments, the government has already taken a project of Tk 3,700 crore

(37 billion) under its Delta Plan, 2020. Once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, coastal embankment construction work will be started from the government's own resources, State Minister for Disaster Management Dr Enamur Rahman said while briefing media on Wednesday at his ministry.

According to the ministries of disaster management and relief and water resources, there are around 710-km coastline under the coastal zone of Bangladesh.

Around 3.5 crore people representing 29pc of the population live in 19 coastal districts of Bangladesh. The coastline is composed of the interface of various ecological and economic systems, including mangroves (world largest mangrove forest covers 6,017 skm), tidal flat, estuaries, sea grass, about 70 islands, accreted land, beaches, a peninsula, rural settlements, urban and industrial areas and ports.

Many of the coastal inhabitants are poor, and the population is exposed to both natural disasters and man-made hazards.

Climate change driven events like sea level rise, cyclone, storm surge, coastal inundation, salinity intrusion and land erosion are mainly the natural disasters, according to the ministries.

The entire coastal region has to suffer for damaging the embankments built in 1960s during each of the disasters Bangladesh faces every year. Though the Water Development Board under the Water Resources Ministry maintains the muddy dams, those are unable to take the pressure of the cyclones and tidal surges.

At least 27 kilometers of coastal embankments of Bangladesh were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas that hit Odisha on Wednesday.

As a result, the issue of rebuilding modern embankments was included in the Delta Plan. Regarding the issue, State Minister for Disaster Management Dr Enamur Rahman said rebuilding the concrete embankments with modern facilities is the only solution to saving the coastal region and its people.

He said that the government was support to start the construction work, which would be implemented by 2031, from this year. But, Covid-19 pandemic has created obstacle to implement the project. As soon as the pandemic is over, the government will focus on building it from its local resources.

Admitting the worst condition of the old dams, WDB Superintending Engineer of Khulna Abul Hossain said that the dams are getting weaker for various reasons. The sufferings of the people will ease once new projects to construct 480 kilometres of dams are implemented.







