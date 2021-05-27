DU online exam in doldrums

The date of submission of a comprehensive outline of online examinations by the Deans of faculties and Directors of institutes of Dhaka University had expired on May 20. However, no faculty or institute has made any tangible progress on the issue till date.

It is learnt that the authority did not seek the opinion of the examinees on their problems and prospects of taking a virtual live examination.

Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, said, "We will not take the opinion of the students. Instead, we will give them instructions on how the tests will be conducted. Then if they have any problem, they can inform their course teachers."

The Dhaka University authority, in a meeting of the Academic Council on May 6, had decided to take the semester and yearly final examinations including other tests virtually.

Students from several faculties of the university expressed concern over the proposed online examinations citing several obstacles like, network instability in the rural areas of the country, deficiency of data packages, slow internet connection, lack of digital devices and so on. Most of them expressed doubts about the implementation of the decision.

In accordance with the decision of the meeting, the Deans of the faculties and the Directors of the institutes were asked to formulate a guideline for taking online examinations by determining the type of examinations and questions of their respective academic genres.

They had to send these guidelines to the Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal within two weeks.

Almost all students said that faculties, institutes and their respective departments did not ask them to give their choice through which method they are willing to sit for the examinations online.

No student of any department of the university has been given any opportunity to inform the authority about their problems or possibilities in the proposed virtual examination.

Talking to a number of class representatives (CR) of several departments, this correspondent learnt that the authority did not contact them either.

Prantar Hashem, a third-year student of the English Department and CR of his batch said, "No one asked the students of our department for opinion about the online examination method."

Monir Uddin, a fourth year student told the Daily Observer that they will boycott virtual live examinations. "We want examinations to be held but it should be held conveniently. We prefer assignment system to online live examinations. It will not discriminate among students living in the city and rural areas of the country."

Fatema Tasnim said, "Many students have to climb up trees to attend online classes due to network problems. Will they give tests sitting on top of trees?"

Sources said that Faculty of Arts previously decided to hold virtually live examinations and asked the Faculty members, chairmen of different departments and teachers to formulate outline of how to implement it.

Talking to a number of teachers of the Arts Faculty, this correspondent learnt that the authority did not inform the students in which method the examinations will be held.

"Rather, the authority asked for outline, by which they can hold virtually live examinations where students should keep their video camera open and audio on," said a teacher, seeking anonymity.

On the other hand, students prefer assignment system to direct online live examinations.

Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain said, "We don't take decisions according to the opinion of all the students."

"We never tell the students what will happen in the exam, what will be the type of exam, what will be the questions in the exam," Prof Delwar Hossain said.

He said no final decision has yet been taken. "The final decision will come from the meeting of the Deans committee."

"Once the recommendations are passed in the Academic Council, we shall arrange workshop for both students and the teachers," he added.

He further said, "After the final decision, we will take a 15-20 minute demo test of teachers and students before the examination, because this method is new to everyone."

Meanwhile, Pro-VC Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said the faculties and departments were asked to discuss the online examinations method with the students.

