Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:57 PM
BD to lend  Sri Lanka $200m

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has agreed to give Sri Lanka loans of at least $200 million from the foreign exchange reserves under a government to government deal.
This is the first time Bangladesh is giving loans to another country from the reserves. Analysts see no risk in the process, but warned it may get difficult to get back the money in time.
Bangladesh Bank approved the decision in principle to help the South Asian neighbour whose foreign exchange reserves are dwindling, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) Spokesman Serajul Islam, says news agency bdnews24.com.
Bangladesh will provide Sri Lanka with $200 million to $250 million under the deal following the island nation's request. Sri Lanka will repay over three months with 2 percent interest on the Libor rate, according to Serajul.
Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves stand around $4 billion, or 4.76 percent of the GDP of $84 billion. Bangladesh's reserves are nearly 12 percent of the GDP.
According to international standards, a country should have enough reserves to pay import bills for three months.
Under the deal, Sri Lanka will need to deposit Sri Lankan rupees worth the amount it wants from Bangladesh. The Sri Lankan government and the central bank will be guarantors.
Researcher Ahsan H Mansur said the deal will brighten Bangladesh's image, but sometimes problems arise in getting the money back .
Former BB Governor Atiur Rahman said the
risks of currency swap are very low. Even if Sri Lanka fails to repay, he said, the two countries can adjust the amount in their trade. It will also help Bangladesh gain points in credit ratings, according to Atiur.


