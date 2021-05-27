Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts



Under the impact of the cyclonic storm 'Yaas' surging tidal water enters the coastal area of Patenga in Chattogram through the embankment on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

It also damaged several hundreds of houses and some 27 kilometer of protection dams with its tidal surge of three to six feet high. But, water went down immediately at night before the cyclone hit India.

But, nobody was killed in Bangladesh due to the cyclonic storm excepting one who died in Feni after a trawler sank during the surge on Tuesday night, according to the National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC) information.

During the surge, the authorities concerned evacuated several thousands of people from their houses and took them to

cyclone shelters.

However, they left the shelters in the morning after becoming sure that the cyclone wouldn't hit Bangladesh coast, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman told reporters at a briefing held at Wednesday noon at his ministry's secretariat conference room following the NDRCC statement.

The State Minister also thanked almighty Allah for saving Bangladesh, its people and properties from the devastating disaster.

He said the government had already started repairing the dams damaged during the tidal surge of the cyclone with the support of local people.

Along with repairing the 60-year-old dams, the government is planning to build new dams making those time befitting.

The cyclone Yaas was packing gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) as it hit land.

The cyclone washed the pontoon of Shimulia No-2 ferry terminal away in Munshiganj. The authorities removed the ferry from the jetty for safety reasons after the accident took place on Wednesday.

Launches and ferries were kept suspended from Shimulia in Munshiganj and Banglabazar in Madaripur due to inclement weather.

Due to cyclone, the southern districts of Bangladesh are experiencing stormy weather and flash-floods.

Different low lying areas of Bhola, Barguna and Satkhira were inundated by the extra height of tidal surge since Tuesday noon. Tidal water reached thousands of households in Bhola and inundated some areas of Barguna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts.

The residents of Satkhira coastal areas experienced the worst impact of the cyclone. The tidal water was flowing above 5-6 feet and started entering the locality after the dam broke in Gabura union.

Tidal water entered parts of the Gabura union and 43 points of the Kopotakkho River embankment are at risk.

Shyamnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer ANM Abuzar Ghiffari said the water development board was asked to stay prepared so that they can start repairing the damage immediately.

According to Satkhira Meteorological Department In-Charge Zulfiqar Ali, the main impact of the cyclone Yaas had started on the Satkhira coastal areas from 11.40am and continued for three hours.

Later, the tidal water went down. The Water Development Board authority started repairing the damaged dams of the area with the support of local people.

The coastal Kobotak and Kholpetua rivers experienced high tides of 5-6 feet water that flooded the embankments through various places along the coast.

Despite three feet high tidal surge, the authorities of Chattogram district found no casualty during the cyclone 'Yaas'.

The water level of the rivers of Khulna district and adjoining the Sundarbans increased by 2-3 feet under the influence of cyclone Yaas and full moon.

Cracks were found in coastal embankments of different areas of Koyra, Dakop and Paikgachha due to tidal water. Local people tried their best to protect the embankment but in vain. As a result, people of coastal areas passed sleepless night due to extreme panic.

The Coast Guard in the western part of the Sundarbans was ready to carry out rescue operations from the potential damage of cyclone Yaas in the coastal region. A group of guards had been stationed in Nildumur Keyaghat of Shyamnagar in Satkhira since Wednesday morning.

In Bangladesh, the impact of the storm can be felt around noon on Wednesday with tidal waves rising as high as three to six meters and squalls at a speed of 80-100 kmph.

The coastal rivers became turbulent due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Yaas leading the water level to increase than usual.

Lowland and char areas of several coastal districts were flooded due to the combined effect of impending super cyclone Yaas and full moon tidal wave increasing water levels of rivers.

Many trees were uprooted and low lying areas inundated in Bangladesh's southern districts with the cyclone Yaas approaching towards the coast.

Though the cyclone hit north Odisha many coastal areas in Bangladesh reported gusty winds and light to moderate rain since Tuesday.

A man named Abu Taher, 49, was killed when a tree fell on him in Bhola during the storm. The incident took place at Kalama Union of Lalmohan on Tuesday night. Officer-in-charge of local Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a minor died after falling into the tidal water at Char Fayezuddin village in Bhola's Monpura. The seven-year-old Lamia was the daughter of day laborer Lokman Hossain.

Bhola Deputy Commissioner Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury informed that the families of the victims were provided with financial assistance.

The coast of the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar was rough due to Cyclone Yaas and full moon. Tidal waves were rising a few feet higher than normal and crashing into the coast flooding several areas including Ali Akbar Dale, North Dhurung, Lemshikhali, Moheshkhali's Dhalghata, Matarbari, St. Martin's Island, Shahpari Island in Teknaf, Gomatali in Cox's Bazar Sadar.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra hoisted cautionary signal number 3 during the cyclone and withdrew it later when the situation became normal.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars experienced strong wind of up to 80-100 kph in gusts or squalls as the storm was passing.



