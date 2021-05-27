JU student dies of stroke

Video
Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) dies of stroke while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday night.
Maruf Hasan Jubair, hailed from Pabna district, breathed his last at Dhaka New Life hospital around 8:30pm.
A second-year student of Urban and Regional Planning department, Jubair was a resident student of Shaheed Rafiq Jabbar Hall of the university.
"Jubair first had a stroke in Ramadan month last. Then he could not recognize anyone. He was admitted to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after being treated at a local hospital. Later, he was referred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital," said Abdul Mannan, one of his friends.
After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU of New Life Hospital on Monday last.    -BSS



