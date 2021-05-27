

JU student dies of stroke

Maruf Hasan Jubair, hailed from Pabna district, breathed his last at Dhaka New Life hospital around 8:30pm.

A second-year student of Urban and Regional Planning department, Jubair was a resident student of Shaheed Rafiq Jabbar Hall of the university.

"Jubair first had a stroke in Ramadan month last. Then he could not recognize anyone. He was admitted to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after being treated at a local hospital. Later, he was referred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital," said Abdul Mannan, one of his friends.

