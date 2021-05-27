HC upholds court order to freeze bank accounts of ex-MP Awal, wife

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday upheld orders of a lower court that asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze bank accounts and seize documents of properties of former lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife in two corruption cases.

Rejecting two separate appeals, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order on the ground that they were much late in filing the appeals.

AKMA Awal and his wife Laila Parvin filed the two appeals after 77 days, challenging a Dhaka court order that asked the ACC to freeze bank accounts and seize document of their properties.

The HC, however, asked the couple to move petitions properly under Section 561 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).





