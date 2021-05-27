DRU celebrates 26th founding anniversary



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud cutting a cake marking the 26th founding anniversary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital on Wednesday. photos: observer

To mark the day, the DRU have chalked out various programmes including hoisting national flag as well as organization's own flag atop on DRU premises at 11:00am, inaugurating programmes through releasing balloons, conducting rally DRU premises at Shegun Bagicha.

DRU President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan and other leaders attended the programmes. They inaugurated the day's progrmame in the morning

Members of the platform and invited guests from various professions including ministers, leaders of different journalist organization and political leaders joined for the founding anniversary.

The DRU was established on May 26 in 1995 in order to establishing the rights of the reporters, working in various media of the capital. At present, the number of DRU members is over 1800.

DRU is an independent and non-affiliated professional body, which is dedicated towards increasing the professional expertise and skills of newsman. DRU also actively monitors the freedom of reporters.







