Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DRU celebrates 26th founding anniversary

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud cutting a cake marking the 26th founding anniversary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital on Wednesday. photos: observer

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud cutting a cake marking the 26th founding anniversary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital on Wednesday. photos: observer

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), non-affiliated professional body of reporters working in Dhaka, celebrated its 26th founding anniversary on Wednesday in a joyous environment.
To mark the day, the DRU have chalked out various programmes including hoisting national flag as well as organization's own flag atop on DRU premises at 11:00am, inaugurating programmes through releasing balloons, conducting rally DRU premises at Shegun Bagicha.
DRU President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan and other leaders attended the programmes. They inaugurated the day's progrmame in the morning
Members of the platform and invited guests from various professions including ministers, leaders of different journalist organization and political leaders joined for the founding anniversary.
The DRU was established on May 26 in 1995 in order to establishing the rights of the reporters, working in various media of the capital.  At present, the number of DRU members is over 1800.
DRU is an independent and non-affiliated professional body, which is dedicated towards increasing the professional expertise and skills of newsman. DRU also actively monitors the freedom of reporters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU student dies of stroke
HC upholds court order to freeze bank accounts of ex-MP Awal, wife
DRU celebrates 26th founding anniversary
Motorcyclist killed in city road mishap
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking at a function, marking the Buddha Purnima
Amir Hamza put on 5-day remand
Aftermath of Cyclone Yaas
BNP sends medicines, medical equipment to Palestine


Latest News
River vessel services resume
PM Hasina launches special mango train on C'nawabganj-Dhaka route
Health Minister's mother on life support
Father-son electrocuted in Barishal
8 killed in California rail yard shooting
UN seeks its special envoy’s access to Myanmar to assess situation
Cyclone Yaas: Rebuilding effort on, impact yet to be fully assessed
Youth killed in motorcycle crash on Hanif flyover
Minor girl swept away by tidal water in Noakhali
PM opens newly-constructed ‘Dak Bhaban’ for Directorate of Posts
Most Read News
Why the caveat on Israel in Bangladesh passport matter
Covid-19 deaths fall to 17; new cases 1,497
Man's body parts in septic tank: Wife, imam remanded
Closure of educational instts extended again
2 top policemen suspended
Being safe on roads: Conceivable or not?
Wife held over man's body parts in septic tank
Crumbling pillar of fourth estate
Health ministry and journalist Rozina
'Yaas' makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft