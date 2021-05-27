Motorcyclist killed in city road mishap

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident at Pashchim Rampura under the Hatirjheel Police Station area in the capital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 35, a staffer of a garment factory. Anwar hailed from Chattogram district.

The accident took place in front of Hazipara Patrol Pump. Enamul Haque Sub-inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station said Anwar was passing the New DIT Road near Hatirjheel around 8:00am. Suddenly, another motorcycle coming from opposite direction collided with his bike. The collision left Anwar with head injury.

Pedestrians took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him death.

Another motorcyclist, who sustained minor injuries, fled immediately with his bike.







