Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 1:56 PM
Amir Hamza put on 5-day remand

Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Court Correspondent

Mufti Amir Hamza, a religious speaker, was placed on a five-day remand on Tuesday in a case filed over plotting to attack on the parliament building 'with swords.'
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atikul Islam passed the order after Inspector Kazi Mizanur Rahman of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.
The IO said in his forwarding report that Amir Hamza instigates the youths in radicalism by giving wrong explanation of Holy Quran.
Earlier, CTTC officials arrested him from Kushtia district and brought him to Dhaka.
CTTC officials claimed Hamza has been disseminating misleading information in the name of Islam at waz mahfils.
Several speeches found on YouTube and other social media were aimed at instigating teenagers and drawing them into militancy, they claimed.
On May 5, two followers of Amir Hamza were arrested while carrying swords and a black flag from outside the parliament building.
Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu stood for the state while Advocate Shamsul Islam Akhand and Advocate Shakil Uddin defended the accused in the court.


