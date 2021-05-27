BNP sends medicines, medical equipment to Palestine

BNP on Wednesday sent medicines and medical equipment to Palestine ravaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir handed over the medicines and equipment to Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef SY Ramadan at his embassy in the city's Baridhara residence.

Talking to reporters later, Fakhrul said over 200 people, including women and children, were killed and many others injured in Palestine and their houses, educational institutions and hospitals were destroyed by the unjustified airstrikes by Israel.

"We've been condemning the barbaric attacks for long. We also sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voicing deep concerns over the inhuman air attacks by Israel and expressed our solidarity with Palestinians," he said.

He said they are providing medicines and medical equipment to Palestine for the treatment of those injured in the Israeli attacks.

"We've observed with great sadness that when the Palestinians were fighting for their motherland, our Home Ministry removed the words 'except for Israel' from our passport. We think it's not a good move at a time when the whole world was standing (beside Palestine) during their fight against Israel," the BNP leader observed.

He said the Palestinian envoy thanked BNP for its assistance for his country and wished speedy recovery of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Yousef Ramadan said his country's people will never forget the cooperation and support of the people of Bangladesh for Palestine.

Earlier on May 20, Mirza Fakhrul, on behalf of BNP, sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressing profound concerns over the recent violence and inhuman air attacks by Israel on innocent Palestinian civilians and devotees on the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israel conducted more than 1,800 airstrikes on Gaza during the fight that began between Israel and Hamas on May 10.

On May 21, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead.









