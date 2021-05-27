KSA’s new travel advisory triggers uncertainty

Video
Published : Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

According to a recent media report several thousand Saudi Arabia-bound Bangladeshi migrant workers are facing untold sufferings due to new travel advisory issued by the kingdom that requires medical insurance covering the risk of covid-19 infections and hotel reservations for institutional quarantine. However, an exemption applies to passengers who have passed 14 days after receiving full Covid-19 vaccine doses and possess a vaccination certificate.

According to the kingdom's Civil Aviation (GACA) circular, the Government of KSA requires institutional quarantine for those who intend to travel to the Gulf country from non-restricted countries. The circular also states that the new advisory would require between Tk 60,000 and Tk 70,000 for institutional quarantine - unquestionably a huge amount for our migrant workers to bear.

Almost all Middle Eastern countries are considering health and safety measures as first priority which is indeed necessary. But the consequences came with a heavy cost as the new Saudi health safety requirements are likely to affect 6,500 expatriate workers. Moreover, it has been already stated that violation of the requirements will have penalties like deportation and permanent ban on re-entry. This is creating anxiety among prospective migrant workers.

We all know that expatriate workers are among the worst affected by the pandemic. They have had to suffer the consequences since the beginning of the pandemic and they continue to suffer. Since the Middle East employs the largest number of Bangladeshi workers while the country receives the biggest chunk of remittance from that region, the Covid-19 induced disruptions will continue to negatively impact our workers as well money remitted.

Our government must come forward to ease the sufferings that may happen because of the new advisory. The ministry concerned should help in arranging money for both insurance and the cost of hotel quarantine or visitors to the Kingdom. It is time for the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare to live up to its name, while aiding the affected expatriate workers with cope with the new advisory rules.

Reportedly, there have been several hundred crores of taka remaining idle in the Wage Earners' Welfare Fund, and the expenses accrued by expat workers due to the new travel advisory could be discharged from this account.   

Lastly, we hope that the ministry will respond and come up with a plausible solution. The uncertainty should be clear soon while the recruiting agencies might come up with writing and communicating with the ministry.  

Moreover, it has been alleged that the expats have not been prioritized in receiving vaccines, another side of vaccine discrimination. We believe that the government should accord priority to these workers for vaccination.



