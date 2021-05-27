Tackling ‘Yaas’ strategically

Dear Sir

Although a huge amount of national asset has damaging every year in the area following cyclone 'Yaas' like disaster, permanent step to minimise those losses are yet to be taken. During this season, hundreds of coastal people have to moved higher grounds while thousands stranded in scores of villages because of high tide. Sometimes the tide water washes away village after village breaking into the slender embankment.



Though the government have built a number of cyclone centre across the coastal area, the number is inadequate compare to the total people. Some area is such remote that it is quite impossible to reach the centre during the disaster as the transport system collapsed early here.



Besides, huge number of people have been evacuating every year and taking temporary shelter at the city slums as climate refugee. During the post disaster time, water logging, acute odour due to the decomposition of animal, tress, lack of proper water-borne disease treatment and uncertainty of managing daily foods are the key problem of the marginal people.



The government should take most effective and preventative measures aiming to ensure the total security of the coastal people including their rights to live securely. The local administration should instruct people to design heavy wind lasting homes, saving dry foods, medicines and form a skilled team to reinforce roofing at the post storm time.



Shahadat Sumon

Student, Jahangirnagar University