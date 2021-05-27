

Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved



Subsequently, tensions rose in the region between Israel and other arab countries. Following the Suez Crisis in 1956 and Israel's attack in the Sinai Peninsula; Egypt, Jordan, and Syria signed mutual defense pacts in expectation of a possible mobilization of Israel troops. Israel invaded Egyptian and Syrian air forces in the Six-day war following the maneuvers by Egyptian President Abdel Gamal Nasser in June 1967.



After the war, Israel gained territorial control over the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt and Gaza Strip; the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan; and the Golan Heights from Syria. But after six years, Egypt and Syria started a surprise two front invasion on Israel with a view to regaining their lost territory which was known as Yom Kippur War or the October War. The war did not bring significant results for Egypt, Israel or Syria.



Subsequently, Egyptian representatives and Israel signed the Camp David Accords in 1979 for peace treaty which stopped the thirty-year contention between Egypt and Israel; but the question of Palestinian self-determination and self-governance remained unsettled. Therefore, thousands of Palestinians made uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1987 what is known as the first intifada.



The 1993 Oslo I Accords mediated the conflict for the Palestinians to govern themselves in the West Bank and Gaza, and enabled mutual recognition. In 1995, the Oslo II Accords expanded on the first agreement, adding provisions that mandated the complete withdrawal of Israel from 6 cities and 450 towns in the West Bank.



In 2000, Israel created Palestinians' grievances by controlling over the West Bank and approved construction of a barrier wall around the West Bank, violating the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. Then former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon visited the al-Aqsa mosque. Palestinians launched the second intifada which was lasted until 2005.



In 2013, the United States attempted to revive the peace process in the West Bank. However, Fatah, the ruling party of the Palestinian Authority disrupted the peace talks amid framing a unity government with its rival faction Hamas in 2014. A military confrontation was made between the Israeli military and Hamas in the Palestinian territories in the summer of 2014 in which Hamas fired nearly three thousand rockets at Israel, and Israel retaliated with a major offensive in Gaza.



On behalf of Egyptian initiative, the skirmish was ended with a cease-fire deal in late August 2014. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the Oslo Accords could not afford the territorial divisions after violence between Israelis and Palestinians in 2015. From the Gaza Strip, Palestinians staged weekly demonstrations at the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel in 2018, March and May. Despite maximum protesters were peaceful, some of them broke the perimeter fence and they threw rocks and other objects and situation became tensed.



The Trump administration released its long-awaited "Peace to Prosperity" plan in January 2020 which has been rejected by Palestinians due to its support for future Israeli annexation of settlements in the West Bank and control over an undivided Jerusalem. Recently in 2020, in August and September, UAE and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel by signing the Abraham Accords followed by a ministerial talk in Warsaw, Poland, about the future peace in the Middle East. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas have rejected the recent accords. The United States hosted Israel and several Arab states in this regard.



Earlier in May, Israeli forces attacked the Arab Palestinian protestors and raided the al-Aqsa Mosque, entered its compound and used stun grenades, rubber-coated steel rounds, and tear gas to disperse the worshippers and protestors alike. When Hamas fired rockets towards Israel to stop atrocities against the Palestinians, Israel retaliated abruptly with the bombardment in Gaza, killing civilians and Hamas leaders.



The United States and Germany have made statement for Israel's right to self-defence. They condemned these incessant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli cities in the strongest terms which could not be justified. We are astonished at the naked statement of USA and Germany like Israel has the right to self-defence excluding the basic human rights of Palestinians who are being displaced, dispossessed and massacred by Israel. Israel has committed war crime with killing the common civilians, women and child indiscriminately.



A virtual meeting of UN Security Council has been held requested by China, Norway, and Tunisia in which Israeli and Palestinian officials have participated to solve the crisis. The meeting made an open debate about the recent attacks in Gaza but the meeting ended with no concrete outcome by dint of non-cooperation by USA.



We expect the durable solution by the mediations of the world conscience and the world leaders. UNO, OIC and other world organizations should proceed to resolve the old conflict between Israel and Palestine. It is a positive aspect that Washington perceives that USA has been isolated amid a public statement by the Security Council on the worst violence and favouritism attitude to Israel. So, the United States made a statement that Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security and the both should have to seek a ceasefire.



We hope also that the United States will take heartfelt measures in lieu of strategic measure to mediate the crisis. It is utterly unfortunate that Israel doesn't stop bombardment and annihilating activities. Even though the two parties agreed to a cease fire, violence has not been ended in the premises of Al Aqsa. Therefore, the United States should proceed to sustainable solution of the long lasting crisis.

The writer is retired professor





