

South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh



Over the past few years, we have noticed that the geopolitics of South Asia is changing dramatically. Both India and China are in a competition to increase their influence over south Asia. These two countries are constantly working to bring South Asian countries into their sphere. For example, during this Covid pandemic, we have seen that vaccine diplomacy has taken place in South Asia.



On the other hand, China has also emerged as one of the major players in the geopolitics of South Asia. China, however, is not a South Asian country like India. But China has a keen interest in South Asia. China wants to reduce India's hegemony in South Asia. That is why China wants to expand its influence in the region. China has invested heavily in every country in South Asia. At present, the country is one of the major development partners of all the countries in South Asia. By using economic capacity, China has been able to establish warm relations with all the countries of South Asia except India.



It also wants to be at the forefront of vaccine diplomacy in South Asia. Due to the critical situation in India, India is currently unable to supply the vaccine to any country. As a result, at the moment, India is not getting much benefit from vaccine diplomacy. So China is planning to build collectively an emergency vaccine platform with five South Asian countries.



Both countries want to establish their influence in South Asia in any way and both countries consider each other as opponents. This rivalry has complicated the geopolitics of South Asia.



In addition to Sino-Indian competition, Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) is emerging as an important factor in South Asian geopolitics. Quad is an informal strategic alliance that comprises four countries--the US (United States), India, Japan and Australia. The idea of Quad was initiated in 2007 but it officially started its journey on March 12, 2021. The purpose of Quad is to support a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Through this, the Quad seeks to reduce China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. So naturally, China is considering the Quad as a threat to it. In addition, many also consider the Quad as the NATO of Asia.



Due to its geographical location, South Asia is very important for the Quad. Because the success of the Quad will largely depend on how much impact it can have in South Asia. On the other hand, China also wants to reduce the influence of the Quad in South Asia. As a result, the geopolitical situation in South Asia may become more complicated in the future due to the Sino-Indian rivalry as well as the Quad.



For all of these things, there is currently a kind of instability in South Asian geopolitics. Now an important question is that in such a complex situation, as an important country in South Asian geopolitics what should be the position of Bangladesh? Bangladesh is a peace-loving country. Maintaining good relations with all countries is the nature of Bangladesh. For this, Bangladesh has been following a clear foreign policy since independence. And that foreign policy is "Friendship to all and malice towards none".



In maintaining this neutral position, Bangladesh does not support any single country, nor does it support or join any military or political alliance. Bangladesh believes that state interests can be served by maintaining good relations with all countries. Bangladesh aims to become a developed country by 2041. Therefore, to materialize "Vision 2041", Bangladesh needs economic and infrastructural development at the moment. And that is why Bangladesh is now putting a lot of emphasis on economic diplomacy.



One thing to note here is that Bangladesh has good relations with all the countries that want to establish influence in South Asia. It is because these countries are working as partners in the economic and infrastructural development of Bangladesh. For example, China has a huge amount of loan assistance and investment in the economic and infrastructural development of Bangladesh. In addition, China is Bangladesh's largest trading partner. Last year, China allowed Bangladesh to export 5161 products to the Chinese market duty-free. So it is natural for Bangladesh to have a warm relationship with China.



On the other hand, almost all the countries of the Quad alliance are also working as important partners in the economic and infrastructural development of Bangladesh. The US is the most important member of the Quad. Bangladesh has always maintained good relations with the US. The US is Bangladesh's largest export market. It is very helpful in maintaining stability in the RMG (Ready Made Garments) sector of Bangladesh. Besides, Bangladesh receives the highest amount of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) from the US.



Another member of the Quad is Japan. Bangladesh has excellent relations with Japan from the very beginning. Through JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), Japan provides huge economic assistance to Bangladesh. The country helps in the development of various fields like power, energy, transportation, urban development, private sector etc. Japan has invested in many mega projects in Bangladesh.



Again, Bangladesh has very friendly relations with India. India is a Quad member country and also the hegemonic power of South Asia. Bangladesh's friendly relations with India started from the time of the liberation war in 1971. India is one of the largest trading partners of Bangladesh. After China, Bangladesh imports the most from India. Due to its geographical location, besides economic relations, Bangladesh's strategic relations with India are also very important. As a result, Bangladesh naturally prefers to maintain friendly relations with India.



Now that the geopolitics of South Asia is changing dramatically, so Bangladesh needs to have a clear position. Due to its geographical location, Bangladesh has become an important country. Every influential country in South Asia wants to have Bangladesh on its side. Bangladesh has so far dealt with the geopolitics of South Asia with considerable efficiency. Bangladesh has been able to maintain balanced relations with all the countries that want to keep their influence in South Asia.



This balance is needed to be maintained in the future. In addition to this, Bangladesh must maintain a neutral position without going against any particular country or alliance in the geopolitics of South Asia. If Bangladesh can do that national interest will be secured.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka





