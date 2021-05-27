

All lives do not matter: A global perspective



Let me remind you that yesterday was May 25, and on this day last year, George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in the US. Anyone who watched the video was bound to be shocked at the calm and collected way that a police officer charged with protecting the community carried out a heinous crime fueled by his racist beliefs. After one year, I am still protesting that, at the same time, I am also worried to see all the innocent people get killed around the world simply because of their race, religion, identity and locations.



Immediately after that murder, altogether 30 people were killed, including 26 Bangladeshis in a shootout in Mizda, a Libyan city, on May 28, 2020. Everyone knew and ignored that case; at the same time, we all protested - everyone came on the road worldwide - for only Floyd's murder as selfish. Exactly after one year, for example, let's look at Palestine. Still, Floyd's murder case gets popular in the newspapers worldwide, but not the killing in some other countries.



Research published by Ontario International Development Agency, Canada on July 18, 2018, has estimated in January 2018 that during the Rohingya genocide, the military and the local Rakhine Buddhists killed at least 24,000 Rohingya people; gang rapes and other forms of sexual violence were used against 18,000 Rohingya Muslim women and girls. 116,000 Rohingya were beaten up, and 36,000 Rohingya were thrown into the fire. Knowing this ferociously happened massacre, our hearts did not respond in the same way that occurred with George Floyd's murder.



In India, almost simultaneously, Muslim houses were burned; citizens were brutally killed in front of everyone, sometimes just because they were buying meat as food; Muslims were not admitted to the hospital because of their religious identity. There is a video circulating on the net about a Principal of a Medical College in Kanpur advising her subordinates to not care for the Muslim patients suffering from COVID 19 because they are terrorists. Also, people are dying and being tortured in Kashmir almost every day - and we did not care about all those lives; rather, we showed our sympathy to only an elephant killed in Kerala.



According to The New York Times, a secret government document of 403 pages has been leaked out, which shows that the detention and torture of more than two million people in China's minority Uighur Muslim community. If we know about this dangerous action that still occurs to wipe out the existence of Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang - if we still do not bother, how would we be justified to say, "All lives matter"?



Almost every day, innocent people are being killed by Israeli soldiers in Palestine in terms of their so-called security protocol. Innocent civilians are dying not only in Palestine but, at the same time bombs are being dropped in Afghanistan, Waziristan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen. It has become normal for the world to see bombing from the sky, destroying hundreds of cities, and killing innocent civilians, including women and children. Their heartbreaking cries fly through the sky and reach the throne of God, but if we still do not hear it, why mustn't we call ourselves racists? Why don't we care about their lives too? Is it only to care about lives as it happened in the United States?



Once Nelson Mandela was asked why he had relations with America's rivals, like, Fidel Castro, Palestine leader Yasser Arafat, and Libyan PM Muammar Gaddafi. He answered, "One of the mistakes which some political analysts make is to think their enemies should be our enemies." So, in the competition of making America great, it is not easy to overcome the mountains of complexity: why America supports Israel. Ignoring, avoiding, and violating the rights of other countries; and supporting an irrational nationalist agenda, it is not easy to make a nation great.



President Donald Trump started his political career with negative scandals and comments attacking different religions, women, and even places; surprisingly, he got popular with white supremacists. Joe Biden, on the other hand, acted like he loves Muslims. We never read about a plane that didn't crash; we are always curious about exciting things. There is a theory in journalism, and that is the "man bites dog" approach. I mean, when a dog bites a person, it is not so important because it happens frequently. But if a man bites a dog, that is the real news.



Somewhere I read that the movie 'Titanic' shows that most of the passengers drown and die in the water, and the hero of the film "Jack" dies in ice-cold water due to less than zero-degree temperatures. When a spectator watches the movie, s/he is saddened by Jack's death and forgets about the other passengers on the same ship. Then, the situation of that observer is such that, let all die, but still the hero Jack survives.



Do you know why it happens? The answer is straightforward - the producer just put the camera on 'Jack'. As a result, the audience still thinks that 'Jack' is the only passenger who died that night; but simultaneously, the screams of thousands of women and children on the other side of the camera do not reach the spectators. Therefore, if the United States does not stop thinking about one side of a perspective and their political agenda only, they will never understand what is happening with Muslims in other countries, such as the Israeli military's Palestine massacre.

The writer is a freelance contributor writes on contemporary issues,

education, and literature







