

Improving cyclone management capacity



In Bangladesh 19 districts, out of a total of 64, covering a total of 147 upazilas (sub-districts), are in the coastal zone. Cyclones and storm surges are a continuous threat for the coastal population. In 1970, a super cyclone caused the death of about 500,000 in Bangladesh coast line.



On 29 April 1991 a powerful cyclone struck the coastal area of Bangladesh with winds of around 250 km/h. The storm killed at least 138,000 people and leaving as many as 10 million homeless.



On November 15, 2007 Sidr, a cyclone, hit the coastal area of the country, affecting approximately 8,5 million women, men and children and killing about 4,000 persons. One and a half million homes were partially or completely destroyed and around 1, 2 million livestock were killed and 2.4 million acres of crops were ruined. The overall economic losses amounted 1.7 billion US$.



On 25 May, 2009, the cyclonic storm "Aila" hit the south western part (Khulna Division), killing approximately 190 in Bangladesh. Several hundred thousands of homes were washed away when wind-driven tidal surges up to 3 meters destroyed the coastal belt.The loss in the agricultural production was of around 482,144 MT that is worth of BDT 6,776 million .



Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26 (Wednesday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, reportsPTI.



Cyclone 'Yash' may hit Bangladesh as well as neighbouring West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon to evening (May 26), according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).



Over the last three decades particularly under the democratic governments, the country has invested in disaster management and now gained some ability to manage cyclones. However, the people of hazardous coastal areas particularly the poor still live with extreme uncertainties, risk and multifarious vulnerabilities.Considering the history, current capacity, risk and vulnerability of Bangladesh to the cyclones, the following recommendations are placed to relevant organizations/actors /authorities/ individuals for appropriate strategies and actions in improving further the emergency and cyclone risk reduction performances.



Cyclone emergency management: An effective emergency management encompasses those measures taken before a disaster event which are aimed at minimizing loss of life, interference of critical services, and harm when the disaster occurs. Prior to any cyclone situation, a contingency plan provides the basis for identifying and further developing response capacity. It is important to prepare contingency plan (if not done yet) in all the administrative layers of coastal area with the provision of necessary resources and its covid sensitive management. Strengthen the emergency medical facilities with consideration of current covid outbreak across the vulnerable locations of the coastal belt to treat fatalities in time is an area of intervention.



Reducing cyclone risks: Nobody can prevent cyclones. But, the negative consequences could be reduced. The respective authorities at different level should strengthened capacity building initiatives of local government and communities at risk. A well organized and coordinated effort is needed to further strengthening local level planning, implementing decision making process and the allocation of resource to local government for cyclone proof programme in the vulnerable location. Proper resources from central government and other sources should be ensured by authorities and policy makers.



The networks of embankments in some areas are vulnerable to cyclone and storm damage. The structural damage caused by the shrimp industry, and a general lack of timely and adequate maintenance are also increases vulnerabilities of coastal areas. The current embankments, dams, dikes, green belt and other infrastructures have to be critically reviewed.



Some targeted but tested cyclone risk reduction activities both structural (embankments, polders, river protection, cyclone shelters, housing scheme, roads, water and sanitation facilities) and non-structural (improving awareness & networks, early warning dissemination, coordination mechanism etc.) could be under taken/reinforced in consultation with community at risk and relevant experts/organizations.



Private sectors could be involved in structural measures with appropriate facilitation and accountability mechanism from Government authorities. But limitations such as outfitted difficulties of physical workings and weak management set-up for operation, maintenance and protection, environmental consequences and lack of engagement of people of the interventions needs to be addressed effectively by the authorities.



Prompt actions are needed by respective authorities and duty bearers to make new protections and to complete ongoing repairing work of embankments/dykes in vulnerable spots of coastal region in conjunction with community and local governments as soon as possible. Any sorts of irregularities, dilemma might cause further loss of lives, damages of crops and sufferings of the people due to cyclones and tidal surges.



Appropriate allocation, rapid flow of fund and effective monitoring and supervision of these kinds of urgent activities should be ensured by authorities responsible at different layers. Role of local governments and communities at the different stages of the work needs to be emphasized, supported and ensured by authorities.



Fishing, agriculture, shrimp farming, salt farming and tourism are the main economic activities in the coastal area which are very vulnerable to cyclone hazards.Urgent effort should be taken by concern agencies to these setups.



Enhancing the capacity of cyclone management in coastal area is a noteworthy step to protect lives, livelihoods, crops infrastructures, assets and properties in Bangladesh. Effective initiatives in this, from the responsible authorities and organizations, are very much important for moving towards achieving the Disaster Management Vision of the Government of Bangladesh- `to reduce the risk of people, especially the poor and the disadvantaged, from the effects of natural, environmental and human induced hazards, to a manageable and acceptable humanitarian level, and to have in place an efficient emergency response system capable of handling large scale disasters'

The writer is a Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Expert, and a Development Lawyer





